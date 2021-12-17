Waterloo woman sentenced to probation in straw-man gun purchase

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation in connection with a straw-man gun purchase that ended with a preschooler shooting themselves.

The child suffered serious injuries but survived.

On Friday, Jamie Marie Graham, 23, of Waterloo, was sentenced to five years of federal probation on a charge of making a false statement for a firearm purchase in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

"Straw purchases of firearms oftentimes place guns in the hands of people whom the law has deemed too irresponsible or dangerous to possess them," Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Chatham wrote in a sentencing memo in the case. "While the outcome of defendant’s straw purchases—the accidental discharge of a firearm by a child causing grievous harm to the child—may not be a typical dangerous outcome of a straw purchase, it was the outcome just the same."

Authorities allege Graham had met Dmontrey “Leafo” Rayshawn Redmond, 24, of Cedar Rapids, in November 2020. Redmond, who is prohibited from possessing guns because of felony convictions, convinced Graham to purchase firearms for him.

Graham allegedly bought two .40-caliber Glock pistols at a Waterloo gun store on Dec. 4, 2020, signing paperwork that the guns were going to be for her. Redmond provided a cash card for the transaction and went along to pick out the weapons and the ammunition.

After the purchase, Graham gave Redmond the handguns, according to court records, and one of the guns later ended up in the Cedar Rapids home of a friend of Redmond's.

Weeks after the purchase, on Dec. 23, 2020, a 4-year-old child found the gun in the Cedar Rapids home and accidentally fired it. The bullet struck the child in the chin and head, according to court records.

A few weeks after the accident, the child’s mother, who Graham had never met, contacted her and asked to provide a bill of sale that made it look like Graham sold the gun to the mother or the mother's boyfriend, according to court records.

Police contacted Graham in February 2021 about the gun purchases, and she allegedly told officers that pistols had been stolen from her vehicle a month earlier, court records state.

The other firearm Graham purchased has not been recovered.

Redmond was arrested on state charges for allegedly shooting at a group of teens in a Cedar Rapids alley in November 2020. He was later indicted with Graham in connection with the Dec. 4, 2020, gun purchase, and he is awaiting sentencing.

