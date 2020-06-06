You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo woman sentenced to probation in child death
0 comments
top story

Waterloo woman sentenced to probation in child death

{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Roena Leonard-Hellum

Amanda Roena Leonard-Hellum: 

Waterloo woman pleads in Des Moines child death

DES MOINES – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation in the overdose death of a toddler she was trying to adopt in 2019.

A Polk County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced 39-year-old Amanda Roena Leonard–Hellum to 10 years in prison suspended to two years of probation on a plea to a reduced charge of felony neglect of a dependent person.

Maximus Leonard-Hellum

Maximus Leonard-Hellum

Authorities said Leonard-Hellum declined to seek medical attention for 2-year-old Maximus after the child took prescription medication while in the back of a vehicle as she was driving from Waterloo to visit her boyfriend in Des Moines in June 2019. Police were called to the boyfriends apartment the following morning, and the child was found dead.

She was charged with child endangerment causing death, but the charge was reduces as part of a plea agreement.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News