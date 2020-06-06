Waterloo woman sentenced to probation in child death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation in the overdose death of a toddler she was trying to adopt in 2019.

A Polk County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced 39-year-old Amanda Roena Leonard–Hellum to 10 years in prison suspended to two years of probation on a plea to a reduced charge of felony neglect of a dependent person.

Authorities said Leonard-Hellum declined to seek medical attention for 2-year-old Maximus after the child took prescription medication while in the back of a vehicle as she was driving from Waterloo to visit her boyfriend in Des Moines in June 2019. Police were called to the boyfriends apartment the following morning, and the child was found dead.

She was charged with child endangerment causing death, but the charge was reduces as part of a plea agreement.

