Waterloo woman sentenced to prison in meth ring

Breanna Marie Garcia

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for assisting a meth ring operated by her boyfriend.

On Friday, Breanna Marie Garcia, 34, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth in an operation that imported more than 4 kilograms of meth from Mexico.

Garcia’s boyfriend, Travis Charles “Cheese” Werkmeister, worked with Mario Hernandez, the leader of the Mexico-based organization, to bring meth to Iowa.

Garcia, who has 21 prior convictions since 2006, collected money for Werkmeister and met with other members of the organization, according to court records. 

As part of the investigation, authorities tapped Werkmeister’s phone and intercepted thousands of calls and text messages between Werkmeister and other members of the drug-distribution organization including Garcia, according to prosecutors. 

Police searched their home in July 2020 and found $5,700 in cash and a scale.

Garcia will be on supervised release for five years following her prison time.

Werkmeister, 35, was sentenced to 29 years in prison in July 2021.

