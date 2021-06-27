Waterloo woman sentenced to prison for $494K fraud case

WATERLOO — Kimberly Anny Henny worked with disabled residents at a nonprofit she started.

Now she is going to prison for allegedly stealing almost half a million dollars from her husband’s elderly aunt, who was blind, had difficulty hearing and suffered from diminished cognitive abilities.

On Friday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Henny — who had operated Healing Harvest Ministries, Special Needs Services and Perspectives Behavioral Health — to five years and 10 months in prison on one count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Henny, 53, will be on supervised release for three years following the prison time. She was also ordered to pay $494,724 in restitution.

Court records indicate Henny had power of attorney for the aunt’s medical decisions, and was able to expand that to cover the financial decisions, apparently without the knowledge of the aunt’s children, who lived out of state.

When her charities fell on hard times over a Medicaid dispute — the government ordered her to repay almost $200,000 because it wasn’t accredited — she allegedly claimed the aunt let her use the money to prop them up, prosecutors said.