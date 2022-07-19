Waterloo woman sentenced for felony fraud charge

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman who fraudulently received thousands of dollars in payments from a COVID-19 rent relief program has been sentenced to a suspended prison term despite her request for a deferred judgment.

On Monday afternoon, Chrishandia Michael White, 33, received up to 10 years in suspended prison time, with two to five years of parole, to go along with $20,970 in restitution and a suspended fine of $1,370.

White submitted $33,070 in false claims to the government.

Judge David Odekirk did not believe deferred judgment was appropriate due to the “severity” of the crime and the fraudulent activity being repeated “over and over again.”