 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo woman sentenced for felony fraud charge

  • 0
Courts
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman who fraudulently received thousands of dollars in payments from a COVID-19 rent relief program has been sentenced to a suspended prison term despite her request for a deferred judgment.

On Monday afternoon, Chrishandia Michael White, 33, received up to 10 years in suspended prison time, with two to five years of parole, to go along with $20,970 in restitution and a suspended fine of $1,370.

White submitted $33,070 in false claims to the government.

Judge David Odekirk did not believe deferred judgment was appropriate due to the “severity” of the crime and the fraudulent activity being repeated “over and over again.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News