Waterloo woman sentenced after illegally purchasing firearms used in shootings

WATERLOO — A woman who purchased and possessed firearms as a marijuana user was sentenced Friday to more than a year in prison by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams in Cedar Rapids.

Information disclosed at the sentencing showed that in the summer of 2020 Allyssa Jo Stovall, 23, of Waterloo, purchased two firearms and knowingly and intentionally lied about her drug use to purchase the firearms.

Less than a month after purchasing the firearms, they were used in two separate shootings in Waterloo, one July 26, 2020, and the other Aug. 2, 2020.

She purchased the SCCY Industries CPX-2 semi-automatic 9 millimeter pistol from Scheels in Cedar Falls and a Ruger ECF 9 millimeter pistol from Mr. Guns in Waterloo.

The SCCY was used in a July 26, 2020, shooting in the area of Iowa and Saxon streets, and the Ruger was used in an Aug. 2, 2020, shooting on Argyle Street, according to court records.

Law enforcement seized the firearms from Stovall in July 2021, and in September 2021, Stovall attempted to flee from law enforcement officers that were attempting to arrest her on the federal charge.

She was eventually taken into custody.

Stovall was found to be guilty by a jury Feb. 1 on one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.

She was sentenced Friday to 12 months and 1 day imprisonment. She must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Stovall is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa Williams and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Waterloo Police Department.

