WATERLOO – Police chased a Waterloo woman after she allegedly damaged a vehicle, and officers then had to wrangle her toddler when the child wandered into a street over the weekend.
Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 28, was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, domestic assault, escape from custody, interference with injury and misdemeanor child endangerment.
Simmons allegedly got into an argument with Marquise Johnson at a Randolph Street home around 6:15 p.m. Sunday and clawed at his face. When he closed the door on her, she allegedly began scratching his car, police said.
When officers arrived, they found Simmons about a block away holding her 2-year-old daughter. Police arrested her and allowed her to call someone to come and pick up the child, but while waiting, Simmons began running away with the toddler, according to court records.
During the foot chase, she put down the girl and continued to run, and after a few struggles, officers detained her, records state. That’s when police noticed the child was running into the street. Officers removed the child from the street without incident.
