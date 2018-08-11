WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman said she was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.
The woman wasn’t injured, but police said the suspects took her purse and fled.
According to the police, the woman was leaving a friend’s house in the area of West Sixth and Allen streets around midnight when two men approached her with a handgun and demanded her purse.
Police continue to investigate the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
