WATERLOO – Police are investigating a mugging in Waterloo overnight.
A 42-year-old woman told police she was walking in the 300 block of Conger Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two men in ski masks shoved her and took her purse.
The attackers then ran off.
No serious injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
