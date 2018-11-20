Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a mugging in Waterloo overnight.

A 42-year-old woman told police she was walking in the 300 block of Conger Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two men in ski masks shoved her and took her purse.

The attackers then ran off.

No serious injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

