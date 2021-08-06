Waterloo woman recounts being shot in the face

WATERLOO – The sound of the gunshot left Eras Groves’ ears ringing.
She said she had seen her boyfriend, Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin, extend his arm from the driver’s seat of his Cadillac, holding a 9 mm Taurus pistol aimed at her head.
Standing outside the Cadillac, she tried to duck, anticipating what was coming.
And then came the blast.
“That’s when I instantly knew what it was,” Groves told jurors Thursday as trial resumed for Williams-Rankin, who is charged with willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault.
Prosecutors said Williams-Rankin shot Groves in the face at the end of a drawn-out argument over a Facebook post on the afternoon of April 30 outside her Linden Avenue home.
During the dispute, Williams-Rankin had grabbed her around the neck, took her purse and locked himself in his car, Groves said. She had retrieved bleach to throw on his clothing, climbed on the top of his vehicle while he was inside and struck it with a hammer.
Groves told jurors that she was just about to give up and walk away when Williams-Rankin fired the shot, which sent shards of window glass and fragments of the hollow-point round into her left cheek and eye.
“My face was burning,” Groves told jurors.
Williams-Rankin began tending to the injury, helped her into the kitchen and eventually called 911, telling dispatchers that he thought his girlfriend had been cut by glass.
Officer Jesse Aitchison, who arrived at the home, said he was suspicious about the account because of the amount of blood at the scene and questioned how the glass would have traveled to Groves’ face. He also noticed that the kitchen had been mopped clean.
At the hospital, Groves initially told police she accidentally had shot herself.
The effects of the injury still linger months after the shooting, and will be with her the rest of her life.
Groves said she has 60% vision in her left eye, with which she can only see shadows, and needs a cornea transplant. She will likely need such a transplant every 15 to 20 years, she said.
“They could not get all of the bullet fragments,” she said. Bits of metal still work their way towards the surface of her skin, and she is constantly digging them out.
The bullet broke bone and left her with permanent nerve damage. Groves said she can’t smile like she used to, and she will have to have plastic surgery.
Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume Monday following a Friday break.