Waterloo woman recounts being shot in the face

Williams-Rankin began tending to the injury, helped her into the kitchen and eventually called 911, telling dispatchers that he thought his girlfriend had been cut by glass.

Officer Jesse Aitchison, who arrived at the home, said he was suspicious about the account because of the amount of blood at the scene and questioned how the glass would have traveled to Groves’ face. He also noticed that the kitchen had been mopped clean.

At the hospital, Groves initially told police she accidentally had shot herself.

The effects of the injury still linger months after the shooting, and will be with her the rest of her life.

Groves said she has 60% vision in her left eye, with which she can only see shadows, and needs a cornea transplant. She will likely need such a transplant every 15 to 20 years, she said.

“They could not get all of the bullet fragments,” she said. Bits of metal still work their way towards the surface of her skin, and she is constantly digging them out.

The bullet broke bone and left her with permanent nerve damage. Groves said she can’t smile like she used to, and she will have to have plastic surgery.