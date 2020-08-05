Waterloo woman pleads to fraud charges

Kimberly Ann Henny, 52, entered a plea to a single charge of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Henny, who had operated Healing Harvest Ministries, a disabilities nonprofit, waived indictment and remains free pending sentencing, which will be at a later date.

Authorities said Henny obtained power of attorney for her husband’s aunt, who resided in an assisted living facility and was eventually diagnosed with dementia. She allegedly drained more than $350,000 from the aunt’s accounts between 2014 and 2016 and placed the funds in another account that she used for expenses for her nonprofit --- which had run into financial difficulties --- as well as personal purchases, court records state.