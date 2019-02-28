EVANSDALE — A Waterloo woman was arrested after fleeing from Evansdale police during a traffic stop Thursday morning.
Officers arrested Tracey Lynn Lee, 32, of 5503 Rochelle Drive, for eluding, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and driving charges after her Buick LeSabre slid off the road while making a turn in Waterloo and became stuck on a snow bank.
According to police, officers stopped Lee around 2:40 a.m. for an equipment violation in the area of Dubuque and Evans roads. When the officer approached, the vehicle took off toward Waterloo and reached speeds of up to 81 mph in the 35 mph zone on Franklin Street.
The pursuit continued to Broadway Street, and the Buick lost control in the area of Broadway and Burton Avenue.
Lee was also arrested on a warrant for domestic assault charges in connection with Feb. 14 incident.
