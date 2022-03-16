Waterloo woman imprisoned for 6 months for buying gun for friend

WATERLOO -- A 21-year-old woman will spend the next six months in federal prison after she bought a gun that was later used in a homicide by a friend of a friend.

Destiny Nacole Harrington of Waterloo was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Cedar Rapids to six months in prison followed by four months of home detention and three years of supervised release.

Harrington pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in November, according to court records.

According to prosecutors, Harrington purchased a 9 mm firearm from an undisclosed business in Cedar Falls in August, and allegedly "represented to the business that she was purchasing the gun for herself." But prosecutors say she was buying the gun for her friend, a felon who under federal law cannot purchase or possess guns.

Less than two days after the purchase, another unnamed person allegedly used the gun to shoot and kill someone. There was no evidence Harrington knew the gun was going to be used for that purpose, and Harrington has no criminal record.

Harrington was one of more than a dozen people indicted on unrelated federal gun charges in Waterloo and Cedar Falls in September.

It's not clear where the homicide took place. But only one homicide happened in Waterloo in August, when Dayton L. Sanders, 20, of Waterloo was shot and killed during a botched robbery.

Waterloo Police allege Sanders, Daijon Jarell Stokes and Alvonni “A.J.” Jante Stone had attempted to rob Cedrick Smith during a synthetic marijuana deal on Aug. 24. Smith was beaten and began to drive off, and he fired a pistol when Sanders — apparently carrying an empty handgun — ran after his car.

Sanders, 20, collapsed in the U.S.Highway 218 median during a thunderstorm and died.

Smith wasn’t charged in Sanders’ death, but he is awaiting trial for drug offenses as part of the robbery and shooting investigation. Stokes was found guilty of lesser assault charges during a January trial, and is awaiting sentencing. Stone is awaiting trial for robbery.

