{{featured_button_text}}
Laquesha Junell Harrington

Laquesha Junell Harrington

WATERLOO -- A woman was arrested for assault and drunken driving after police say she struck a former boyfriend, then hopped in her car and hit a tree before running away on foot.

Laquesha Junell Harrington, 28, of 621 Peek St., was arrested Friday at the police station and charged with aggravated domestic assault with enhanced penalties and first-offense operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.

Waterloo Police said Harrington went to the home of her previous live-in boyfriend, at 310 E. Second St., at around 3:30 a.m. Friday and struck him in the face. She then attempted to drive away in her vehicle but struck a tree. It was unknown if the tree was on the same property.

Police say Harrington then left her car and fled on foot, and was later found in the area.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
5
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments