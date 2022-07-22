Waterloo woman found not guilty in child endangerment case

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman was found not guilty Friday of child endangerment for an incident at a child care facility in 2020.

Police alleged that Tammy Barrett, a teacher at Tri-County Head Start, assaulted a 3-year-old along with an assistant teacher. According to police, a video recording showed Barrett drag the child out of the classroom door.

Barrett's trial lasted three days. The jury deliberated for an hour and 45 minutes before delivering its verdict.

Jenilee Schnell, an assistant teacher involved in the same case, pleaded guilty in March to child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Police said Schnell assaulted the 3-year-old by grabbing, pushing and holding the child to the ground several times. Police also allege Schnell laid on the child and put her arm on the back of the child’s neck.

At trial, defense attorneys entered a picture of the child’s injury into evidence. A hatch-marked bruise was above the child’s ear. Police said they determined the cause of the mark was from the child being pushed down onto a cot.

The defense said the specific cot was not in Barrett’s room and, therefore, DNA testing could not be performed on the cot.