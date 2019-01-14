WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman fled a halfway house where she was serving time in connection with a 2014 knife-point robbery.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Lakoda L. Christensen, 22, failed to return to the Waterloo Women’s Center for Change on Sunday night.
Christensen is serving time for a June 2014 robbery where she and another person allegedly made a 19-year-old man drive to an ATM to withdraw money. The ATM turned down the transaction, and the victim fled.
Christensen was sentenced up to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery, and the sentence didn’t include a mandatory minimum because she was 17 at the time of the crime. She was released from prison and put on work release in December 2016 and eventually paroled in June 2017.
In June 2018, corrections officials alleged she violated parole by using meth, attempting to submit another person’s urine during a drug test and missing a revocation hearing. She was placed on work release in October. She was arrested in November for allegedly stealing a bag of popcorn from a vending machine at the Women’s Center for Change, according to court records.
Christensen is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 119 pounds.
Anyone with information on Christensen's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.
