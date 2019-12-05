WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman who already escaped once this year from a work release center has escaped again.
Lakoda Louise Christensen, 23, failed to report back to the Waterloo Women's Center for Change as required on Wednesday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
She is described as a 5-foot-4 inch tall white woman weighing 134 pounds. Anyone who has seen Christensen is asked to call their local police department.
Christensen was originally convicted of second-degree robbery in 2014 for pulling a knife on an acquaintance in 2013 and forcing him to drive to an ATM to withdraw $2,500, which the victim was unable to do.
Christensen was sentenced up to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery, and the sentence didn’t include a mandatory minimum because she was 17 at the time of the crime. She was released from prison and put on work release in December 2016 and eventually paroled in June 2017.
In June 2018, corrections officials alleged she violated parole by using meth, attempting to submit another person’s urine during a drug test and missing a revocation hearing. She was placed on work release on October 21, 2018. She was arrested in November of 2018 for allegedly stealing a bag of popcorn from a vending machine at the Women’s Center for Change, according to court records.
In January of 2019, she escaped the first time from the Waterloo Women's Center for Change.
