WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman accused of hitting her teenage son with a Chevy Tahoe in August said he made up the allegations.
“My son was being spiteful. He was mad,” Brittany Valencia Martin, 31, told jurors Thursday as testimony came to a close in her trial in Black Hawk County District Court.
Martin is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
According to testimony, Martin had called police on her 16-year-old son Aug. 16 after he broke out windows at their Logan Avenue home and assaulted her fiancé. Officers processed the teen at the police station, and then brought him home, which upset Martin, who wanted him detained, said Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan.
About five minutes after officers dropped off the teen, he began walking south on Logan Avenue, apparently headed for a relative’s home, and Martin drove at him, striking him, Sullivan said. She yelled at him, told him she hoped he would die and drove off, prosecutors said.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called and took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.
Testimony began Tuesday, and prosecutors weren’t able to reach the son — who allegedly has been moving between Martin’s home and a relative’s — to subpoena him to testify.
The state did present three witnesses who saw the crash. The witnesses said they didn’t know Martin or her son but were able to identify her as the driver.
A medic who treated the son also testified the son told him his mother ran him over.
During trial Thursday, defense attorney Ray Walton attempted to introduce a written and notarized statement from the son in which he apparently said the accident didn’t happen, but Judge George Stigler refused to let it go before the jury.
On the stand, Martin told jurors she and her elderly father were about to go to the casino when police came and dropped off her son. She said he began walking away, and she instead drove to an aunt’s house nearby and then returned home.
She denied striking her son, and she said he was mad because she had called police on him.
“This here I did not do,” she said. “I knew that my son was full of B.S. … I told the officers I haven’t been in an accident. I haven’t done nothing.”
Closing arguments in the case are expected to begin Friday.
