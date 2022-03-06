Waterloo woman charged with wire fraud

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been charged with allegedly stealing from an elderly relative who was suffering from dementia.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa charged Shanan Smith with one count of wire fraud in an information filed Thursday. Smith waived indictment, court records show.

Authorities allege Smith had power of attorney for a Cedar Falls relative who retired from public service and moved to a nursing home in 2012.

Smith allegedly misappropriated more than $54,000 from the relative’s bank accounts, using the money for her own purposes including gambling.

She also refinanced the relative’s Cedar Falls home and allegedly funneled some of the funds to purchase a house in Sumner. She then took out a mortgage on the Sumner home and included the relative as a borrower along with her and her then-husband, records state.

Smith allegedly spent $5,000 from the relative’s bank accounts at Iowa casinos between 2015 and 2017, court records state.

Meanwhile, there were six months of missed payments to the relative’s nursing home in 2017.

Smith sold the relative’s house in 2017 and moved the proceeds and the relative’s public employee retirement checks into a bank account. The account was set up in the relative’s name, but after cutting a $5,000 check to the nursing home, went for Smith’s benefit, including spending another $8,400 at the Waterloo casino in just over two months, records state.

The relative died in 2019, records state.

