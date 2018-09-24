Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been detained on drug charges in connection with an October 2017 overdose death.

A Waterloo police officer filed a criminal complaint Sept. 13 asking the court to charge Marvita Roxanna Causey, 39, with distribution of a controlled substance. The complaint was sealed until last week when Causey appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. She was detained pending a grand jury indictment.

Police allege Causey provided heroin to a person identified by the initials T.Y., who later died. The information in court records is consistent with Timothy Young, a 52-year-old Waterloo man who was found dead Oct. 26, 2017.

According to court records, paramedics were called to an apartment at 1023 W. Mullan Ave. around 8 a.m. and found Young unresponsive on the kitchen floor.

Young’s girlfriend was at house and admitted to using heroin with Young the night before, and investigators found heroin residue on a table along with a rolled up dollar bill, records state. A lab test found heroin and fentanyl.

A medical examiner determined Young died of mixed toxicity involving heroin and fentanyl, records state.

Court records allege Causey had given Young and his girlfriend drugs Oct. 25, the day before he was found dead.

