Waterloo woman arrested on weapon, domestic assault charges

WATERLOO – A woman was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on West Airline Highway after allegedly pulling a gun on a man she had an intimate relationship with and attempting numerous times to run him over with a vehicle.

Shonta Mongule Mabry, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with a felony for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and an aggravated misdemeanor for a domestic abuse assault, in addition to a serious misdemeanor for the second time being found in possession of marijuana.

She was booked at the Black Hawk County Jail, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, posted a $15,000 bond at about noon Sunday.

According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Airline Highway in Waterloo at 1:48 a.m. for a woman who potentially was armed and trying to run over a man in the roadway.

The sound of a gunshot had also been heard by the reporting party.

Authorities later located a dark blue 2008 Audi Quattro, believed to be involved in the alleged assault, in a parking lot at 1850 West Airline Highway, once Porsche’s Theater of Arts but now known as Fantasy Theatre.

Police reportedly found Mabry in the driver’s seat and the man in the passenger seat with “a bloody injury to his head.” He was “unsure how he received the injury to his head.”

After investigating, police determined an altercation unraveled inside the vehicle as it traveled down West Airline Highway, and Mabry later pulled the vehicle over and the man got out.

“The defendant then attempted numerous times to run the victim over. A short time later, the defendant stopped the vehicle and got out with a gun. At some point, the defendant fired a shot off and made the victim walk back to the vehicle at gunpoint,” the affidavit said.

Two witnesses gave accounts consistent with the details of the man’s allegations. A firearm was reportedly located in the vehicle, as well as a spent shell casing in the driver’s seat and a plastic bag with loose marijuana inside the center console.

Mabry and the man had been living together for about two years, the affidavit states.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.