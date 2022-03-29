Waterloo woman arrested in stabbing

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Waterloo police arrested Natalie Breanne Calderon, 19, on Monday for domestic assault with a weapon. Bond was set at $2,000.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Bristol Road around 4:20 a.m. Monday and found Isaac Sommer with a knife wound in his back.

The injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening, police said.

Police allege Calderon and Sommer had been in an altercation, and Calderon stabbed him in the back with a kitchen knife as he was leaving to go back to his house, according to court records.

Court records show Calderon is currently awaiting trial for burglary charges in a March 4 incident where she allegedly crawled through a window and assaulted two people.

