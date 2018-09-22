Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in an August attack where a man was stabbed and his shoes were stolen.

Miranda Marie Casillas, 25, of 412 Dane St., was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery. She was later released from jail.

Police allege Casillas and another woman confronted 21-year-old Malik Javon Johnson about the theft of a debit card on Aug. 11 at a Dane Street apartment building.

During the encounter, the other woman stabbed Johnson in the leg three times, and she and Casillas took a pair of Air Jordan shoes from his feet.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
7
3
0
3

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments