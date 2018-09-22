WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in an August attack where a man was stabbed and his shoes were stolen.
Miranda Marie Casillas, 25, of 412 Dane St., was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery. She was later released from jail.
Police allege Casillas and another woman confronted 21-year-old Malik Javon Johnson about the theft of a debit card on Aug. 11 at a Dane Street apartment building.
During the encounter, the other woman stabbed Johnson in the leg three times, and she and Casillas took a pair of Air Jordan shoes from his feet.
Lock her up,if she fad hit an artery he could have died,,,it was a robbery,if a man stabbed or hit a woman to take her shoes there would be a gofundme page to buy him new shoes,but since a woman did the stabbing she will get off with a year sentence and 11 months of it suspended.
