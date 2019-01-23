WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying store employees when they confronted her about shoplifting on Tuesday.
Police arrested Jasmine Nicole Donald, 18, for second-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $25,000.
Authorities allege Donald was at the Hy-Vee supermarket on Ansborough Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when store employees approached her at the entrance about allegedly taking items from the store. Donald pulled out a pepper spray canister and sprayed two workers before climbing into a Cadillac Deville and driving off.
Customers, including a toddler, were in the vicinity of the entrance during the attack.
Patrol officers stopped the Cadillac a short time later, and Donald allegedly told police she was someone else.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.