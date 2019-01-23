Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying store employees when they confronted her about shoplifting on Tuesday.

Police arrested Jasmine Nicole Donald, 18, for second-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Donald was at the Hy-Vee supermarket on Ansborough Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when store employees approached her at the entrance about allegedly taking items from the store. Donald pulled out a pepper spray canister and sprayed two workers before climbing into a Cadillac Deville and driving off.

Customers, including a toddler, were in the vicinity of the entrance during the attack.

Patrol officers stopped the Cadillac a short time later, and Donald allegedly told police she was someone else.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
3
1
10

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments