WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly using pepper spray to steal a man’s cell phone.
According to Waterloo police, Joseph Henry, 40, had arranged to sell his iPhone 8 Plus and meet the buyer in the area of Parkview Boulevard and Francis Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday.
After the buyer inspected the phone, she said she was going to go to her apartment to get the money. When she returned, she sprayed the Henry with pepper spray and ran off with the phone.
The seller chased her to her home at 223 Parkview and called police.
Aaliyah Marie Lewis, 18, was arrested for second-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $2,500.
