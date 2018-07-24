WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking an ex-boyfriend with a knife Monday night.
According to police, Jesse Davis had injuries to his arms, chest and neck, but he declined an ambulance ride to the hospital. Police said his injuries aren’t considered life threatening.
Amber Lynn Smith, 29, of 409 Independence Ave., was arrested for domestic assault with a weapon and violation of a no contact order. Bond was set at $10,000.
Authorities allege Smith had been waiting in an alley near Davis’ Newton Street home and charged at Davis with a knife before Davis retreated into his house at about 9:40 p.m. Police found Smith a block away, and she told officers where to find the knife but claimed she had been attacked with the weapon after Davis had phoned her to come over.
Court records indicate Smith has a prior conviction for misdemeanor domestic abuse causing injury for a February incident where she assaulted Davis. She is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of providing false identification information and violation of a no contact order in connection with a July 16 incident where allegedly gave police a fake name when officers responded to a disturbance and found her near the Newton Street home.
