INDEPENDENCE --- A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying an Independence Walmart employee during a shoplifting in January.
Kaila Marie Johnson, 19, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for second-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $10,000.
According to court records, Johnson and others entered the Walmart store around 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and gathered a cart full of items and began pushing it toward the exit without paying. When an employee began to follow them, Johnson allegedly sprayed the worker and fled to the parking lot.
The acquaintance continued to push the cart until the worker stopped her, and she left the cart and ran off.
