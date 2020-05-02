Waterloo woman arrested for wrong-way chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was arrested after police say she led officers on a wrong-way chase and struck a parked car.

Chelsey Defontain Polk, 31, of 801 W. Fourth St., Apt. B2, was arrested Friday in the area of Prospect Boulevard and Frederic Avenue and charged with eluding police, reckless driving, felony causing a serious injury by vehicle, driving while license suspended and two counts of non-serious child endangerment.

Waterloo Police say they tried to pull over Polk in the area of West Fourth and Moir streets just after 1 a.m. Friday when Polk took off.

She ended up traveling the wrong way on the divided portion of the 100 block of Prospect Boulevard when she struck a parked vehicle head-on, according to reports.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage to their front ends, according to reports.

Besides the criminal charges, Polk was cited for twice failing to stop for a stop sign, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, driving on the wrong side of a one-way road, no insurance and open container.

