WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was arrested after police say she threw a cooking pot full of sweet corn and water at her mother.
Amanda Jo Heasley, 26, of 2074 Locke Ave., was arrested Monday at home and charged with serious domestic assault, non-serious child endangerment, obstructing emergency communication and interference with official acts.
Waterloo Police say Heasley got into an argument with her mother, Lou Culver, 53, in the presence of a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.
Heasley allegedly threw a pot of water, which had cobs of corn in it at the time, at Culver, according to reports. She then allegedly grabbed the phone out of Culver's hand when Culver attempted to call police, scratching Culver's hand in the struggle, according to police. Police were not sure if the water was hot or cold, though Culver did not report burn injuries to police.
The children were not injured, according to police.
Heasley remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday on a $3,500 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
SWEET ! ! but somethings seems a bit “corny” about this story. Maybe she should have tried to “butter-up” her mother first before attacking her…. As the Green Giant would say, after reading this story, …. “Ho, ho, ho”…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.