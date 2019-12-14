{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was arrested after allegedly telling a convenience store cashier to let her leave without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of items or "it could be your life."

Tracie Ayauna Thomas, 41, of 748 Sherman Ave., was arrested Dec. 1 at home and charged with simple assault and fourth-degree theft.

Waterloo Police said Thomas went into Walgreens, 1850 Logan Ave., on Dec. 1, loaded a cart with $125.08 worth of items and took them to the register.

But police say that when Thomas got there, she told cashier Dawn Anderson to not ring up the items. Police say Thomas then told Anderson, "I know where you live and so do my daughters, and it could be your life."

Anderson told police she felt threatened and complied.

Thomas allegedly returned to Walgreens on Dec. 2 and took an additional $539.77 worth of items, according to police, for a total of $664.85. The thefts were caught on surveillance cameras in the store, according to police. Thomas also took the shopping cart, they said.

When police asked Thomas about the thefts on Dec. 7, they said she admitted to taking the items and "wanted to make it right," according to police.

