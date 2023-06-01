WATERLOO — A woman has been charged with a homicide in the stabbing death of her mother last month.

Waterloo police arrested Sarah Nagy Brown, 33, of Waterloo, for the first-degree murder of 54 year old Roberta Nagy.

On May 21, police and paramedics were dispatched to 217-D Fereday Court just after 8 p.m. where they found Nagy unresponsive. Capt. Jason Feaker said she had multiple stab wounds to the neck.

After first responders provided life saving measures, she was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

Feaker said Nagy Brown was at the scene and was arrested after she allegedly made "admissions." He could not offer any more details.

Nagy Brown will be held with no bond.

