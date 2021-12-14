Waterloo woman arrested for stabbing, domestic assault

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing from the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested 24-year-old Aaliyah Renee Wright, of 608 W. Ninth St., was arrested Sunday for willful injury causing serious injury and second-offense domestic assault. She was later released from jail pending trial.

Court records allege Wright had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend at their home, and she went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the leg.

The man arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle and was treated for the injury to his left thigh.

