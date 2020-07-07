You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo woman arrested for slashing woman with box cutter
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman has been arrested for slashing another woman with a box cutter.

The June 30 attack at 2820 Ansborough Ave. started with an argument over fireworks debris, according to police.

Witnesses said the assailant grabbed the victim by her shirt and swung the box cutter. She suffered cuts to her buttock, breasts and armpit, according to court records. She was treated at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

On Monday, police arrested Virgil Darlene Spates, 56, on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

