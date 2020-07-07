Waterloo woman arrested for slashing woman with box cutter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman has been arrested for slashing another woman with a box cutter.

The June 30 attack at 2820 Ansborough Ave. started with an argument over fireworks debris, according to police.

Witnesses said the assailant grabbed the victim by her shirt and swung the box cutter. She suffered cuts to her buttock, breasts and armpit, according to court records. She was treated at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

On Monday, police arrested Virgil Darlene Spates, 56, on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

