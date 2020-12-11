Waterloo woman arrested for sexual abuse

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old boy.
Angela Kayle Reising, 23, was arrested Wednesday for one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $10,000.
According to court records, Reising had sex with the boy twice during the summer. A relative of the boy went to police with the allegations in August, and the child was interviewed, records state.
Third-degree sexual abuse is punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
