Waterloo woman arrested for sexual abuse
061515jr-courthouse-clip-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Angela Kayle Reising, 23, was arrested Wednesday for one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, Reising had sex with the boy twice during the summer. A relative of the boy went to police with the allegations in August, and the child was interviewed, records state.

Third-degree sexual abuse is punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

