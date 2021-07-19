 Skip to main content
Waterloo woman arrested for punching sheriff's deputy
Waterloo woman arrested for punching sheriff's deputy

WATERLOO — An 18-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday for punching a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputy who intervened when she allegedly tried to snatch a cell phone.

Kendra Denise Gibbs, a Waterloo resident who lives on Wellington Street, was charged with assault of a law officer following the incident at West Second Street and Sullivan Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

Deputies had stopped a vehicle matching the description of one potentially involved in an earlier shooting.

Capt. Mark Herbst said Gibbs approached the vehicle on foot and tried to take a phone from inside of it. “When the deputy tried to intervene, she punched him in the head,” he said.

She was arrested without further incident.

