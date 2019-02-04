WATERLOO -- A woman was arrested after police say she pointed a handgun at another woman, then accidentally fired it into her own leg.
Schae Marie Shepherd, 30, of 1117 Lafayette St., was arrested Monday at the police station after she was released from an area hospital and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
According to Waterloo Police, Shepherd pointed an unknown type of handgun at Samantha Wilson, 25, on Jan. 25, during a fight about a boyfriend.
Wilson then ran out of the room and later heard a shot, according to the police report.
According to police, an unnamed man tried to take the handgun away from Shepherd when it fired, and a bullet struck her in the upper thigh of one leg.
Shepherd was taken to a hospital for treatment and released Monday, when she was arrested, according to police.
