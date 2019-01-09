WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested after police allegedly found her intoxicated while caring for her children.
Police said when they arrived at Heather Kay Marie Medina’s Rath Street home around 10 a.m. Monday, she had trouble walking and talking because she was impaired, and officers noticed insects crawling on the walls. Officers described the home environment as “unkempt” and “hostile in nature.”
An infant and children ages 2, 7 and 8 years were in the home, and the Iowa Department of Human Services was notified. Medina allegedly made threats in front of the children, according to court records.
The children were turned over to family members, and Medina was initially taken to a hospital for treatment.
Medina, 30, was arrested on Tuesday for misdemeanor child endangerment, and her bond was set at $5,000.
