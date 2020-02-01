Waterloo woman arrested for drunk driving after hitting train

WATERLOO — A 21-year-old Waterloo woman was arrested for drunken driving after hitting a train early Saturday at Ansborough and Maynard avenues.
Katie Lynn Southworth, 814 Dena St., was charged with first-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated after Waterloo police responded to the incident at 2:23 a.m.
She was driving a 2015 Buick Regal near the intersection but, according to police, didn't see the oncoming train. Southworth allegedly swerved to miss the train but hit it with the passenger side of her car. Officers said she was not injured in the incident and the train was not damaged.
Southworth was transported to the Black Hawk County Jail and booked after breath tests showed her blood-alcohol content exceeded .08%, the legal driving limit.
