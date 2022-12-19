Waterloo woman arrested for domestic assault after cutting adult son during dispute

WATERLOO — A woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly cutting her adult son with a knife during an argument.

Latanya Tenay Boothe, 43, of Waterloo, has been charged with first-offense domestic assault with intent after police initially responded at 9:40 p.m. for a stabbing in progress at a residence that’s listed as her home address in the 1200 block of South Street.

According to Sgt. Edward Savage, officers found the victim outside with a laceration to the face.

Boothe allegedly told police her 21-year-old son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall during the dispute over money in the living room. She proceeded to swing a knife, causing a minor injury police say is non-life threatening.

Waterloo Fire Rescue transported him to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment.

Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Saturday Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 13 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 21 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 22 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 23 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 1 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 2 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 3 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 4 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 5 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 6 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 7 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 8 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 9 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 10 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 12 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 14 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 15 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 16 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 17 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 18 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 19 Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 20 Battle of Waterloo Sat 1 Battle of Waterloo Sat 2 Battle of Waterloo Sat 3 Battle of Waterloo Sat 4 Battle of Waterloo Sat 5 Battle of Waterloo Sat 6 Battle of Waterloo Sat 7 Battle of Waterloo Sat 8 Battle of Waterloo Sat 9 Battle of Waterloo Sat 10 Battle of Waterloo Sat 11 Battle of Waterloo Sat 12 Battle of Waterloo Sat 13 Battle of Waterloo Sat 14 Battle of Waterloo Sat 15 Battle of Waterloo Sat 16 Battle of Waterloo Sat 17 Battle of Waterloo Sat 18