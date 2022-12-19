 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Waterloo woman arrested for domestic assault after cutting adult son during dispute

  • 0
Evergreen - Police/Fire/Rescue/Public Safety

WATERLOO — A woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly cutting her adult son with a knife during an argument.

Latanya Tenay Boothe, 43, of Waterloo, has been charged with first-offense domestic assault with intent after police initially responded at 9:40 p.m. for a stabbing in progress at a residence that’s listed as her home address in the 1200 block of South Street.

Bob Dorr at drums, center, Mark Linda, at left on bass, and Jeff Petersen, guitar, at far right, warm up before an open jam at Bryan's Blue Plate Dec. 8.

According to Sgt. Edward Savage, officers found the victim outside with a laceration to the face.

Boothe allegedly told police her 21-year-old son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall during the dispute over money in the living room. She proceeded to swing a knife, causing a minor injury police say is non-life threatening.

Waterloo Fire Rescue transported him to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment.

People are also reading…

Two ejected from SUV in Cedar Falls rollover crash
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Residents recount 2021 home robbery

Residents recount 2021 home robbery

WATERLOO — A Waterloo grandmother said she was terrified and confused when two teens armed with guns crashed through her bedroom window and cl…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

No porch pirates allowed! How to outsmart the thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News