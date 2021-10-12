 Skip to main content
Waterloo woman arrested for benefits fraud

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly receiving public benefits to which she wasn’t entitled.

Jordan Marie Reiter, 24, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree fraudulent practices, a felony. She was released pending trial.

Reiter allegedly made false statements when applying for funds from the state’s Child Care Assistance Program in 2017 and 2018, according to court records. She allegedly received $23,600 in benefits from the Iowa Department of Human Services, records state.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, and an arrest warrant was issued in September.

