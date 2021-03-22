 Skip to main content
Waterloo woman arrested for applying for relative's unemployment benefits
Waterloo woman arrested for applying for relative's unemployment benefits

April Ann South

April Ann South: 

Waterloo woman arrested for applying for relative's unemployment benefits

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a relative’s unemployment benefits.

According to court records, the relative asked April Ann South for help in applying for unemployment in 2020. The relative was told she didn’t qualify for unemployment, and she didn’t pursue the matter.

Then in January 2021, the victim learned from Iowa Workforce Development that she had been receiving unemployment benefits. The money was paid into a bank account set up in her name and then spent using a pre-paid credit card.

Police were notified, and investigators retrieved store surveillance videos showing South using the card at different locations. She had apparently spent $28,080 worth of the relative’s unemployment benefits, records state.

On Saturday, Waterloo police arrested South, 43, of 121 Sherman Ave., for first-degree theft, identity theft and credit card fraud. Bond was set at $30,000.

