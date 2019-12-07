WATERLOO — A woman who escaped from a work release center was arrested by police Friday during a traffic stop.
Officers stopped a van in the 100 block of Carrington Avenue that Lakoda Louise Christensen was a passenger in, according to Waterloo Police. Driver Joshua Lee Marsh of Waterloo was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants for third- and fifth-degree theft and criminal trespass.
Christensen, 23, failed to report back to the Waterloo Women’s Center for Change as required Wednesday night.
The Waterloo woman was originally convicted of second-degree robbery in 2014 for pulling a knife on an acquaintance in 2013 and forcing him to drive to an ATM to withdraw $2,500, which the victim was unable to do. Christensen was sentenced up to 10 years in prison but the sentence didn’t include a mandatory minimum because she was 17 at the time of the crime. She was released from prison and put on work release in December 2016 and eventually paroled in June 2017.
In June 2018, corrections officials alleged she violated parole by using meth, attempting to submit another person’s urine during a drug test and missing a revocation hearing. She was placed on work release in October 2018 and arrested the next month for allegedly stealing a bag of popcorn from a vending machine at the Women’s Center for Change, according to court records.
She had also escaped from the Waterloo Women’s Center for Change in January.
