Waterloo woman arrested after scissors attack

Waterloo police responded to a 6:17 a.m. call at 3719 Cedar Knoll Circle. The victims allege Swackhammer was banging on a bedroom window before pushing her way past a man who came to the door, according to police.
She went to a bedroom and was yelling at a woman before attacking her with the scissors. Police said the woman being attacked sustained a cut on her leg. Swackhammer allegedly stabbed the man in the hand.
