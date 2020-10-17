Waterloo woman arrested after scissors attack

WATERLOO — A woman was arrested for burglary and assault after allegedly barging into a trailer park home and attacking the residents with a scissors.

Kailey Justine Swackhammer, 24, of 3325 Parkridge Road, has been charged with first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony for the Friday morning incident.

Waterloo police responded to a 6:17 a.m. call at 3719 Cedar Knoll Circle. The victims allege Swackhammer was banging on a bedroom window before pushing her way past a man who came to the door, according to police.

She went to a bedroom and was yelling at a woman before attacking her with the scissors. Police said the woman being attacked sustained a cut on her leg. Swackhammer allegedly stabbed the man in the hand.

