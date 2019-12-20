{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- A woman was arrested Thursday after police say she fled from a traffic stop, drove through a yard and through a snow fence and hit a tree before attempting to run away on foot.

The Waterloo Police Department said the pursuit began after a patrol officer attempted to stop a driver they identified as having a valid arrest warrant.

Victoria Kay Oestereich, 28, of 943 Riehl St., was arrested Thursday in the area of West Donald Street and Ashland Avenue and charged with felony eluding police, interference with official acts, possession of methamphetamine, violating the drug tax stamp law and violation of parole.

Police say they tried pulling Oestereich over at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Burton Avenue and Dawson Street when she took off.

When Oestereich got to the intersection of Ashland and Midland avenues, police say she drove off the roadway and went southeast through a field, crossing the yard of 1934 Ashland Drive.

Oestereich then drove east, ran into a snow fence on the property line and then struck a tree, police say.

Police say Oestereich then got out of her car and ran on foot southbound toward East Donald Street, where she was apprehended.

Police say they found methamphetamine in her vehicle after the crash.

Oestereich remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Friday on a no-bond hold.

