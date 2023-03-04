WATERLOO – A police pursuit ended early Saturday morning in no arrests, but a squad car “swerved” and caused minor property damage trying to stop the vehicle, according to Waterloo Capt. Jason Feaker.

The driver is still on the run.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police Department were involved in an approximately 20-minute chase that started at about 2:50 a.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black 2000 Toyota Sienna with no headlights near the intersection of West Sixth and South streets.

During the pursuit, Feaker said a police car swerved to avoiding hitting another vehicle at 3:08 a.m. in the 2000-2100 block of West Third Street and caused minor damage to a property and the squad car.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Officers and deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Cornwall Avenue and West 11th Street near Waterloo West High School.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver with Stop Sticks, but were unsuccessful.

The investigation continues.

Waterloo police also were called for two separate hit and run crashes and property damage reports in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street and 3700 block of Pheasant Lane at 2:15 a.m. and 2:13 a.m., respectively.

A 2011 white Nissan Rogue was found near a damaged building on West Fifth Street while a 2016 grey Dodge Journey was left behind on Pheasant Lane after allegedly hitting a fence.

No one has been arrested.