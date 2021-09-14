Waterloo therapist arrested for touching girl during counseling session

CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.

Scott Kenneth Harrison, 64, of Waterloo, was arrested Tuesday for sexual exploitation by a therapist and indecent contact with a child. Bond was set at $4,000.

Harrison is a longtime pastor who started a counseling practice in 2004, covering marriage, anxiety, grief and depression.

The charges stem from an August session at Fresh Hope Christian Counseling, 2712 Orchard Drive in Cedar Falls. During the session, the 14-year-old girl told Harrison that she was conscious of her stomach and stood up to demonstrate how she holds in her abdomen.

Harrison touched her stomach, and then his hand moved to her buttocks and breasts, touching her over her clothing, according to court records. He then told her that she was turning him on, records state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The girl pushed his hand away, left the building and went to her mother, who was waiting the parking lot, records state. The mother went in and confronted Harrison, who said what he did was inappropriate. He apologized to the girl and asked for forgiveness, records state.

The girl was interviewed at the Child Protection Center at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital the following week.