WATERLOO – Two Waterloo teens have been detained for a November robbery where they allegedly locked two out-of-town teens in a trunk and drove around.

Jacquis Hakeem Smith-Stalling, 16, was arrested Thursday on two counts each of second-degree robbery, third-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. He is being charged as an adult, and his bond was set at $200,000.

A 14-year-old boy was also detained on the same charges and was referred to juvenile court.

According to police, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old from Cedar Falls and La Porte City drove to Smith-Stalling’s home on Bratnober Street on Nov. 27 to pick him up.

Smith-Stalling directed them to drive to a different address, where they picked up another person. They eventually stopped in the 700 block of Ricker Street, where others joined up and attacked the victims.

The victims were robbed of cell phones, keys, shoes and a backpack, and the robbers, who claimed to have a gun, placed them in the trunk.

The assailants drove around with the victims in the trunk for about an hour before they were let out in an alley.

The robbers took the car, which was eventually recovered on Dec. 3, according to police.

