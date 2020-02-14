Waterloo teenager found guilty in 2017 slaying

WATERLOO --- A teen has been found guilty of killing a Waterloo man during a 2017 marijuana robbery.

Quintarius Lamark Brown, 18, quietly shook his head Friday after hearing the verdict that convicted him of first-degree robbery and first-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Murder in punishable by life in prison, but because Brown was a minor at the time of the crime --- only 16 --- he could be eligible for parole after serving a portion of his sentence. The robbery charge carries up to 25 years in prison.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutor Brad Walz said Brown, Terrion Gamblin, who was 14 at the time, and two other decided to rob Cedric “Skee” Craft, 39, after noticing him walking home from a convenience store on Dec. 11, 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Craft, a father of nine, sold marijuana, and the plan involved Brown pretending to make a purchase.

Key evidence came from Gamblin, who pleaded to conspiracy and testified that Brown and one of his uncles entered Craft’s home moments before he heard gunfire inside. Other witnesses said Brown told them he “smoked” someone and admitted “I killed him.”