WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen was taken to the hospital with stab wounds early Wednesday.

Neighbors at the 140 Linwood Ave. called 911 around 6:15 a.m. after hearing suspicious noises and seeing blood.

Authorities found 18-year-old Hakeem Willis at a nearby home. He was bleeding and was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

