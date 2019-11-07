WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen was taken to the hospital with stab wounds early Wednesday.
Neighbors at the 140 Linwood Ave. called 911 around 6:15 a.m. after hearing suspicious noises and seeing blood.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Authorities found 18-year-old Hakeem Willis at a nearby home. He was bleeding and was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.