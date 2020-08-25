Waterloo teen sentenced to life plus 25 years in fatal robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Relatives of a Waterloo man who was killed during a 2017 robbery faced the teen who planned the crime Monday as he was sentenced to prison.

“You sit there like you haven’t done anything; you sit there like an innocent young kid. But deep down inside, you are not. You are a monster, a monster,” Brenda Jones, Cedric "Skee" Craft’s sister told told Quintarius Lamark Brown.

“I can’t say I forgive you. But I pray on it every day and I pray on it every night,” Jones said.

Brown was only 16 when he and another man entered Cedric Craft’s Courtland Street home with a plan to rob him of money and marijuana. Prosecutors allege Brown admitted to friends he shot Craft during the robbery.

“My daughter doesn’t get to see her granddad, I don’t get to have my father walk me down the aisle to be married. That is something I wanted my whole life, and now I don’t even want that for myself because you took that away from me, and I don’t think you know how much hurt you caused my family,” Cateisha Craft, Cedric Craft’s daughter said. “I want to hate you so bad. But I can’t; I got to forgive you because if I don’t it will not allow me to heal.”