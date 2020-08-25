Waterloo teen sentenced to life plus 25 years in fatal robbery

WATERLOO – Relatives of a Waterloo man who was killed during a 2017 robbery faced the teen who planned the crime Monday as he was sentenced to prison.
“You sit there like you haven’t done anything; you sit there like an innocent young kid. But deep down inside, you are not. You are a monster, a monster,” Brenda Jones, Cedric "Skee" Craft’s sister told told Quintarius Lamark Brown.
“I can’t say I forgive you. But I pray on it every day and I pray on it every night,” Jones said.
Brown was only 16 when he and another man entered Cedric Craft’s Courtland Street home with a plan to rob him of money and marijuana. Prosecutors allege Brown admitted to friends he shot Craft during the robbery.
“My daughter doesn’t get to see her granddad, I don’t get to have my father walk me down the aisle to be married. That is something I wanted my whole life, and now I don’t even want that for myself because you took that away from me, and I don’t think you know how much hurt you caused my family,” Cateisha Craft, Cedric Craft’s daughter said. “I want to hate you so bad. But I can’t; I got to forgive you because if I don’t it will not allow me to heal.”
Judge Andrea Dryer sentenced Brown to life in prison plus 25 years for first-degree murder and robbery. The murder change is normally imposed without parole, but Brown will be eligible for parole because he was a minor at the time of the offense. He also avoided a mandatory minimum on the robbery charge.
Dryer ordered Brown to pay $150,000 to Craft’s estate.
“Your age doesn’t change the impact of the crime on Cedric Craft, on his family, upon the community. The impact is the same,” Dryer said.
Prosecutors Brad Walz pushed for consecutive sentences because Brown had planned the crime and enlisted the help of a 14-year-old who acted as a lookout.
Walz also said Brown had earlier difficulties with authorities, having tried a violent escape from the Boy’s State Training School in Eldora, which happened after the slaying but before he was charged with murder.
The defense said it appeared the escape attempt was triggered by Brown’s sudden realization of the possible consequences for the slaying.
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said Brown had the potential for rehabilitation because of his young age, and he noted that two adults were also involved in the robbery in addition to Brown and the 14-year-old. The adults have never been identified.
“Quin didn’t appreciate the criminality of his conduct at all,” Hoffey said. “He was an immature 16-year-old … and that is a mitigating factor.”
Prosecutors said Brown came up with the idea to rob Cedric Craft when he and others noticed Craft, 39, walking home on Dec. 11, 2017. Brown allegedly entered Craft’s house pretending to be interested in buying marijuana and then shot him in the face.
Evidence at trial included digital photos and texts from Brown showing he possessed a pistol of the same caliber used in the shooting and was interested in robbing someone that night. Afterward, he allegedly bragged to others.
The 14-year-old, Terrion Gamblin, who allegedly acted as a lookout, was sentenced to 25 years for robbery and assault.
